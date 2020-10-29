Tipperary courts: man gets extra month in jail for further public order offences

A man who had an eight months jail term imposed earlier this month arising from a litany of public order breaches in Nenagh had a further one month sentence imposed by Judge Patricia Harney in the local court last week

Remigigus Biciuzas, Mounsey's Flats, Dromin Road, Nenagh, had the additional sentence imposed after the court was told by the gardaí of two further breaches of public order committed by the defendant in Nenagh.

The court heard that the gardaí found the defendant on Pearse Street in the town on October 1, 2020, where he was annoying people who were entering a café.

He was highly intoxicated and was shouting at members of the public and had to be arrested and brought to the garda station.

Another incident occurred on the afternoon of October 7, when Mr Biciuzas entered the chamber of Nenagh Court while the court was in session.

The court heard he was was highly intoxicated and caused a disturbance, forcing the court to temporarily adjourn.

The court was told that the defendant had a total of 139 previous convictions, the majority of which were for public order breaches.

The court heard that the defendant, who appeared by video link from prison, was already serving an eight months sentence imposed at the October 9 sitting of Nenagh Court after he pleaded guilty to a large number public order breaches.

Mr Biciuzas is a 47-year-old Lithuanian national who moved to Ireland in 2006 and had worked for a local horse trainer before suffering an injury.

He had previously been before the court on many occasions and had served other prison sentences.

Despite custodial sentences and residential treatment he had not overcome his addiction to alcohol, had “a terrible record”, said his solicitor, Johnny Spencer.

The solicitor said that his client had become a nuisance.

Judge Harney said Mr Biciuzas had “an appalling record”.

She sentenced him to one month in jail, to run consecutive with his existing eight-months sentence. She also fined him €50.