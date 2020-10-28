Maths week at Clonmel High School was a resounding success



The ethos for maths week 2020 was based on the idea that maths is for everyone. The aim of the High School maths department was threefold; to promote a positive attitude towards maths, to advance student attitudes towards maths and to encourage a realisation of its impact on everyday life. It is part of an overarching goal to promote the successful uptake of STEM subjects.



The week’s activities were posted online through the school’s Google maths classroom and the students engaged in daily puzzles and quizzes. Daily prizes were given to both the junior and senior winners and there was an overall junior and senior winner at the end of the week. It encouraged informal chat amongst the students about maths and the reward and public acknowledgement of winners only served to encourage further participation as the week went by. By the end of the week over 170 students were active on the maths platform.

Cross curricular links were also encouraged and teachers of Art, Geography, Religion and Music, to name but a few, also referenced the use of maths in their subject areas. Maths Week TV had daily presenters with a playback option for teachers to share with their classes in the coming weeks. The Transition Year students got involved in Maths Eyes which encouraged them to take a picture that represented the use of maths in their daily lives. An album of all pictures was then posted to the Maths Club google platform for everyone to enjoy.

Congratulations to the overall joint junior and senior puzzle winners for the week. The junior winners were Christopher King and Alex Maber seen below with Principal Ms. Karen Steenson.

The senior winners were Eoin Keane and Conall Ryan seen here with Principal Ms. Karen Steenson.

Maths Week 2020 was concluded with a final thought and joke:

‘The only way to learn mathematics is to do mathematics.’



‘Parallel lines have got so much in common it’s a shame they’ll never meet!!’

