Tipperary County Council urged to 'step up' on delivering Nenagh link road

Tipperary County Council has been urged to “step up” and decide a route for a link road between Nenagh’s Summerhill and Dublin Road.

Cllr Hughie McGrath told Nenagh Municipal District Council that they could no longer wait for the route to be developer-led.

“This should be a capital project,” he said. “All we see on the maps are indicative lines.

Saying there was a need to get from Summerhill to Dulin before reaching the roundabout at the MacDonagh Street junction, Cllr McGrath said there was “no point” in waiting for a developer to come in with a project and deliver a new road.

“I don’t think that is going to happen,” said the Independent councillor.

Senior planner Brian Beck said it was the council’s priority to get the relief road and “how we do it, we don’t care. We need to avail of every opportunity.”