Tipperary County Council chief intends serving a further 3 years in office after his term ends

Tipperary County Council’s CEO Joe MacGrath intends serving a further three years after his seven year term at the helm of the council ends next June.

Council chairman Cllr Micheál Smith informed the local authority’s October meeting of its elected members that a notice was being sent to the chief executive of the Public Appointments Service that Mr MacGrath wishes to avail of the provision in legislation to extend his service as CEO for a further three years after his seven year term ends.

That notice has since been sent to the Public Appointments Service.

The 1991 Local Government Act provides that local authority managers and chief executive officers be appointed to a seven year term and this term can be extended by a further three years.

A county council chairman must inform councillors of a CEO’s intention to extend his term of office for three years.

Nenagh based Mr MacGrath was county manager of the former North Tipperary County Council and became CEO of the new amalgamated Tipperary County Council in June 2014.