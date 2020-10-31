Cahir Covid -19 team spring back into action

The team has sprung back into action as a result of the Level 5 restrictions. Cahir Covid Team was set up last March as a result of growing concerns for the elderly being advised to cocoon and at the time delivery services were not available. The Team was recruited with the cooperation and guidance of the Cahir gardaí. As a result the Cahir Community Policing unit was set up and volunteers from the team were required to do shopping, gardening, run errands and collect prescriptions.

There was a strong demand for services in the beginning and the local gardaí called in to elderly and vulnerable in the community to reassure them as many felt isolated.

As time went on and the country opened up once again the demand was no longer required but now with Level 5 restrictions the team is back in place.

It is not expected that it will be as busy this time around as local supermarkets and pharmacies have now organised delivery services to your door and the gardens are hibernating for the winter. But anyone that is cocooning or in isolation should contact their local shop for deliveries and the same goes for their local pharmacies. We are asked to reduce our number of contacts so please use these services in an effort to combat Covid.

Cllr Andy Moloney has been in contact with the gardaí and anyone who feels that an elderly neighbour who might benefit from a visit from the community police should ring the station with the eircode and they will take it from there. As the evenings are now dark gardaí will be patrolling the countryside and if you are expecting a delivery, please ask what the drivers name will be and what time to expect them when ordering your shopping. Do not open the door to unknown visitors and call gardaí if unsure on 052-7445630. Cahir Covid team will assist in the event of the above services being unable to deliver and we are advised to wash hands, wear masks in shops and social distance to flatten the curve.

The Inch Field has been reserved for vulnerable and older persons from 9am - 10am daily and Mass and Holy Communion can be received in the church car park at 10.30am mid week.

Please limit your contacts during these coming weeks and remember to look for assistance if in trouble. Cahir Covid and Cahir Community Policing are there to help and please use the services offered by local businesses that were not there in the last lockdown. This was acknowledged in a recent TV production when Tommy Bowe came to town.

