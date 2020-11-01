Cahir Tidy Towns stood down for Covid-19 level 5

The Cahir Tidy Towns group activities have been stood down once again under Level 5 restrictions announced recently. There had been some last minute tidying up done in anticipation of the move from Level 3 to 5. We can however continue to operate as individuals and keep up with litter picking while adhering to social distancing guidelines.

The works will commence this week on the Swiss walk and the steps to the dovecote and ice house. These are long awaited works and will be a huge benefit to those walking, pushing prams and those with poor mobility. They will make the Swiss walk more accessible and we can work then on the Fairy Doors and trail in the woodland. We need to do some more works in the Inch Field and hopefully have it ready for the spring.

In the meantime, the Inch Field is reserved for vulnerable and over 65 exercising from 9am to 10am daily so other users are asked to avoid during this time. We hope to get back to normal duties after December 1 all going well.

New CCTV cameras for Newcastle