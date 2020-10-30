Tipperary man's alcohol theft cost turns out to be no small beer

A Tipperary man who stole alcohol valued at €11 ended up paying €261 to Nenagh Court.

John Doyle of 2 Ballybeg, Littleton, pleaded to theft from O’Connor’s Supermarket, Kenyon Street, Nenagh, on May 5, 2020.

The heard he left the shop without paying for the alcohol.

The court was told Mr Doyle had no previous convictions and would be suitable for the Community Restorative Programme.

However, Mr Doyle said he had been told to bring €250 to court.

Judge Patricia Harney said that if he paid the €250 to the court poor box and handed over a further €11 to the garda for the alcohol she would dismiss the case.

Judge Harney thanked Mr Doyle for his contribution.

The gardaí asked that the money be given to local charity CARMHA.