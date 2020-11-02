Tipperary woman told she can't 'willy-nilly' take items from shops

A woman who stole items from a filling station shop was told by a judge that she “can’t be wandering into shops and helping herself willy-nilly to items”.

Aoife Kenendy of Kilkeary, Norwood, Nenagh, pleaded to theft at Mulrooneys filling station, Borrisokane Road, Nenagh, on August 20, 2020.

The court heard she left without paying for items valued at €6.

“She has run out of steam,” said Judge Patricia Harney. “She was brazen. She has run out of community service and restorative justice. The light has not dawned,” she said.

Judge Harney adjourned the case to January 28, 2021, to “see what steps Ms Kennedy has taken to deal with her addiction”.