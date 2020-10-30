Tipperary man, 22, is jailed for driving without insurance for 10th time

A young man who was caught driving without insurance for the tenth time was jailed for six months by Nenagh Court.

Shane Harty of 11 Barr an Chnoic, Nenagh, pleaded to the offence at Drumbane, Moneygall, on March 31, 2020.

Garda Richard Kennedy told the court that he was driving out of Moneygall towards Roscrea to an incident when he observed Mr Harty driving towards Nenagh.

He knew Mr Harty to be disqualified at the time and subsequently charged him with the offence.

Cross-examined by Elizabeth McKeever, solicitor for Mr Harty, Garda Kennedy maintained Mr Harty had been charged in the correct court district.

Garda Kennedy said that he had left Moneygall and was past the M7 flyover at the end of the village, which was in County Tipperary. He was aware that Drumbane was in Tipperary as County Offaly stopped at the end of the village's main street.

Ms McKeever explained to Judge Patricia Harney that three different court districts met within a mile radius of Moneygall and that was why she wanted the exact location of the offence.

Garda Kennedy told McKeever that he recognised Mr Harty as the driver, and stated the defendant was in the car with his mother and his brother.

“Would you not say Mr Harty and his brother are alike?” she asked.

“They are brothers,” replied Garda Kennedy.

Following her cross-examination of Garda Kennedy, Ms McKeever said that her client accepted the garda’s evidence.

The court heard that Mr Harty, who is 22 years old, had 81 previous convictions, including nine for driving without insurance.

Ms McKeever said she knew Mr Harty’s record was bad, but seeking leniency, said her client had a wife and young family.

“There had been a family tragedy in Roscrea and that was why he was driving,” she said.

Ms McKeever said that, to her knowledge, Mr Harty had not come to the attention of the gardaí since, which was “significant given his record”.

She urged Judge Harney to give Mr Harty “a chance” and perhaps leave him with a suspended sentence hanging over him.

Judge Harney said that Mr Harty had been”given every chance” and jailed him for six months.

She disqualified Mr Harty from driving for three years.

She fixed recognizance in Mr Harty’s own bond of €100.