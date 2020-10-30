Tipperary water supply: Templetuohy Do Not Consume Notice for infants is lifted

Following consultation with the Health Service Executive (HSE) Irish Water, working in partnership with Tipperary County Council, has confirmed that a Do Not Consume Notice for infants under six months of age on the Templetuohy Water Supply Scheme has now been lifted.

All consumers on the Templetuohy supply can now resume normal use of the water supply for drinking, food preparation and brushing teeth.

The notice was issued in January due to elevated levels of nitrate in the water supply.

Irish Water drinking water compliance and operational experts worked with colleagues in Tipperary County Council to resolve this situation by carrying out remedial works to enable water to be supplied from an alternative source. Monitoring results have been satisfactory since completion of the works.

Pat Duggan, Irish Water’s environmental compliance lead, said: “Irish Water and Tipperary County Council would like to acknowledge the patience, cooperation and assistance of the general public during the period of the Do Not Consume notice and greatly regrets any inconvenience caused to householders and the business community.

“Safeguarding water supplies is our top priority. Following the completion of these remedial works, we will continue to meet and review ongoing process control, monitoring and testing of the drinking water supply to the area to ensure that the supply remains fully compliant.”