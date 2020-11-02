Tipperary TD calls for action following Halloween incidents

Tipperary TD Martin Browne, commenting on incidents in the county over Halloween, has said that an attack on our fire services is an attack on our communities and must be treated as such.

He was responding after a number of incidents were reported in a number of locations, including Thurles, Cashel and Roscrea.

“Those responsible for attacking our fire services over the weekend, have attacked the peace and safety of every community across our county. The scenes that we witnessed must be condemned in the strongest possible terms, and we must do all we can to ensure those responsible are held to account," he said.

The Sinn Féin TD urged anyone who had any information about these attacks to contact the gardaí.

“These actions do not just represent assaults on our fire service personnel, they are also an assault on law and order, and on the health and safety of each and every person in every community in County Tipperary. Our fire service personnel protect the lives and wellbeing of the public and put their own lives at risk on a regular basis when they respond to calls across our county," he said.

Deputy Browne said that attacking them and their response vehicles potentially disrupted their ability to respond to life-threatening incidents and to protect the public.

“A situation has arisen in which the thought of Halloween puts fear in communities. This is something that can no longer be tolerated. These actions must be seen as an assault on communities," said Deputy Browne.

Recently, Sinn Féin tabled a motion in the Dáil to adequately resource efforts to prevent and respond to antisocial behaviour and illegal activity during this time of year. We called for preparations to combat Halloween anti-social behaviour to start no later than July of each year, he said.

“I appeal to anybody who has any information about these attacks to contact the gardaí. I further ask anyone who may have information about those responsible for organising these illegal activities to also contact the gardaí," said the TD.

He thanked the gardaí for their response to these incidents and the environment section of Tipperary County Council who, in the weeks leading up to Halloween, confiscated material that was being gathered for illegal bonfires.