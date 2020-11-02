Syrian refugees receive a very warm Tipperary welcome as they move into their new homes

Refugees from war torn Syria are receiving a very warm Tipperary welcome as they settle into their new homes.

Thirteen Syrian families have already moved into their homes in Clonmel, Tipperary Town and Nenagh and it is hoped that the remainder of the forty five families destined for Tipperary will be moved into their homes by the end of January.

Of the thirteen families already in residence five families are located in Tipperary town, four in Clonmel and four in Nenagh. By the end of November five more families will be moving into homes in Nenagh, four in Clonmel and one in Tipperary town.

Another ten families will be moved into their houses in December and the balance of the forty five will be moved into their homes by the end of January.

Senior Social Worker with Tipperary County Council Padraig Ryan said the thirteen families already moved in had received a warm welcome.

"The families have received a great welcome and we will be delighted if all forty five families are settled by the end of January," said Padraig Ryan.

The social worker said that resettlement teams in Tipperary Town and Clonmel were doing tremendous work towards integrating the new arrivals within the community. Syrian children had started attending local schools.

"We are very pleased with the positive response and the amount of support all of the families are getting in the communities," said Padraig Ryan.

"There is a great sense of community in the towns and that is an important factor in the resettlement programme. The families themselves are delighted to be safe and happy in their homes and we are getting a very good feedback from the families and from the communities they are now in," said Padraig Ryan.

The Syrian refugees arrived in Ireland in November and December of last year and the families moving to Clonmel, Tipperary Town, Nenagh and Templemore have come from emergency reception centres in Clonea, Mosney and Ballaghaderreen.

"We were hoping to have the families settled in their homes by August but Covid has caused huge disruption to the programme. We have made a lot of progress given the circumstances and we will be very happy to have all forty-five families settled in Tipperary by the end of January," said Padraig Ryan.