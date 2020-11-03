Three Tipperary projects receive CLÁR funding of just under €80,000

The announcement of just under €80,000 in CLAR funding for Tipperary has been welcomed by Deputy Jackie Cahill and Sen Garrett Ahearn.

Under the funding, Lattin Lawn Tennis Club will receive €49,500 for footpath and pedestrian crossing works. €19,800 has been awarded to Killoscully Development Association to improve and extend public lighting.

Finally, Slieveardagh NS will receive €10,328 for public lightening around the school.

Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill welcomed the announcement of the €79,628 in CLÁR funding for Tipperary.

This funding will support the provision of safety measures around schools and community facilities, as well as the development of community recreation areas, he said.

CLÁR provides funding for small scale projects in designated rural areas that have experienced significant levels of population decline. The 2020 CLÁR programme places a particular focus on supporting CLÁR communities to deal with the impact of Covid-19 and meeting the needs of communities in these challenging times.

“All of these projects will make a real and tangible difference to these communities. Rural development and support for rural projects has been a key priority for Fianna Fáil in Government,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sen Ahearn said the 2020 CLÁR programme placed a particular focus on supporting CLÁR communities to deal with the impact of Covid-19 and meeting the needs of communities in these challenging times.

The projects will help to improve safety around schools and community facilities in and help people to socialise in a safe and socially-distanced manner, said Sen Ahearn.

The FG senator said that the CLÁR programme supported rural areas that had suffered high levels of population decline.

“It is particularly important at this time that we provide people living in those areas with the infrastructure that will help them to stay in touch with each other, within the parameters of the public health guidelines at any given time,” he said.