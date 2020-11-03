74 Tipperary sports clubs to share €89,000 in national funding

Tipperary sports clubs are to share €89,000 under the latest round of funding announced by Sport Ireland.

The news has been welcomed by Deputy Michael Lowry and Deputy Jackie Cahill.

Deputy Lowry said that he was delighted this week to confirm almost €89,000 in funding for sports clubs across Tipperary.

The funding was announced this Monday by Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport & Media, Catherine Martin, and Minister of State for Sport and Gaeltacht Affairs, Jack Chambers,.

A total of €85m has been set aside for the Irish sport sector, which has been significantly impacted by the various Covid-19 restrictions imposed since March.

The funding allocated by Sport Ireland will address the existential threat to national governing bodies and their club networks, allowing sports organisations to off-set significant losses incurred in recent months and add a semblance of certainty to planning for 2021.

"This funding is most welcome given the limited fundraising opportunities for clubs this year due to Covid-19 restrictions," said Deputy Lowry.

Meanwhile, Deputy Cahill said that through the Local Sports Partnerships Scheme, 74 sports clubs were set to benefit from €88,992.84 in funding.

These schemes provide an additional mechanism to support community groups and clubs who may not be affiliated to a national organisation or recognised national governing body but provide a vital local service, he said.

“The primary aim of the grants is to cover the costs associated with implementing Covid-19 hygiene and social distancing protocols. There is a €1,500 limit on this grant scheme and only one application is accepted per club. The club grant scheme is designed and intended to support return to sporting activities only," said Deputy Cahill.