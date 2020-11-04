Tipperary gardaí make significant drug seizures over past two weeks

Gardaí from the Tipperary Drugs Division have seized just under €666,000 worth of drugs in the north end of the county over the past two week.

The majority of the drugs finds have been in Toomevara, Roscrea and Kilcommon, and included cannabis, heroin, cocaine and benzodiazepine .

During the search in Kilcommon they also seized an estimated €370,000 in cash.

By far the largest seizure was in the Kilcommon area, when, shortly after 10pm on October 30, gardaí, supported by uniform and armed gardaí from the southern region, carried out a search of a field.

During the search, they seized approximately €647,500 of suspected cocaine and approximately €370,000 in cash.

That find came after gardaí in Tipperary made a number of other substantial drug seizures.

Among these was the seizure of €2,000 worth of cannabis following a search at Knock Road, Roscrea, on October 20. A male has been arrested, charged and remanded in custody in relation to the seizure.

A follow-up search was carried out at Limerick Street, Roscrea, and around €1,000 worth of cocaine as well as cannabis was seized. Another male suspect was arrested and a file is being prepared for the DPP.

On Monday of last week, gardaí detained a male for searching at Coole, Toomevara. Heroin with an estimated street value of €400 was seized, along with quantities of benzodiazepine and cannabis. A file is being prepared for the DPP.

Gardaí conducting an operation in line with monitoring Covid-19 restrictions arrested a male travelling between Nenagh and Limerick by bus last Saturday week. The man was searched and a quantity of cannabis was found.