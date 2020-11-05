Tipperary gardaí investigating offensive weapons incidents in Cloughjordan

The gardaí responded to a report of a man in possession of a suspected offensive weapon and behaving in a threatening manner near Cloughjordan at 12pm last Sunday week. The man was arrested.

Last Sunday at 11am, gardaí attended the scene of a similar incident at Main Street, Cloughjordan. A male suspect was arrested and brought before a special sitting of Limerick Court on Monday.

Meanwhile gardaí are investigating the theft of a 3.6-tonne digger with a rock-breaking attachment at Dunkerrin around midnight last Sunday week. The vehicle was subsequently recovered at Castlerohan, Dunkerrin.

An attempted break-in to a house at Ballinderry at 11pm last Thursday is also under investigation. It is understood that the house alarm went off and the suspects left the scene without gaining entry.

Gardaí are also investigating window damage reported at a former factory site at Corbally, Portroe, some time between Sunday and Monday last.

A motorist was arrested on suspicion of drink driving following an accident at Main Street, Roscrea, on October 20.