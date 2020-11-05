Tipperary author and poet nominated for literary awards

Tipperary poet and writer Eleanor Hooker features in two categories in the An Post Irish Book Awards 2020.

Eleanor’s poem Through the Ears of a Fish, published in Poetry magazine (Chicago) in June of this year, is one of four poems shortlisted for the Listowel Writers’ Week, Irish Poem of the Year, at the An Post Irish Book Awards 2020. The judge was Richard Skinner, poet and writer and director of the Faber Academy for Fiction.

The winner is decided by public vote, which closes November 16. Votes can be made online at www.irishbookawards.irish/vote2020/

In addition, Eleanor has a memoir piece in the book A Page from My Life, shortlisted in the Best Irish-Published Book of the Year category in the An Post Irish Book Awards.

During the lockdown, in May of this year, Ray D’Arcy asked listeners to his RTÉ1 radio programme, to submit 500 words to A Page from My Life competition, recounting a memorable event or story from their lives.

The judges, Donal Ryan, Emilie Pine, Emer McLysaght and Eoin Colfer read the 2,500 entries, of which 150 were selected for publication.

The anthology was launched on October 29 by Harper Collins Ireland, their first title in Ireland.

Proceeds will benefit the Laura Lynn House charity.