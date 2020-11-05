Syrian refugees receive a warm Tipperary welcome

Refugees from war-torn Syria are receiving a very warm Tipperary welcome as they settle into their new homes.

Thirteen Syrian families have already moved into their homes in Clonmel, Tipperary Town and Nenagh and it is hoped that the remainder of the 45 families destined for Tipperary will be moved into their homes by the end of January.

Of the thirteen families already in residence, five families are located in Tipperary Town, four in Clonmel and four in Nenagh.

By the end of November, five more families will be moving into homes in Nenagh, four in Clonmel and one in Tipperary Town.

Another ten families will be moved into their houses in December and the balance of the 45 will be moved into their homes by the end of January.

Senior Social Worker with Tipperary County Council, Padraig Ryan, said the thirteen families already moved in had received a warm welcome.

“The families have received a great welcome and we will be delighted if all 45 families are settled by the end of January,” said Mr Ryan.

He said that resettlement teams in Tipperary Town and Clonmel were doing tremendous work towards integrating the new arrivals within the community. Syrian children had started attending local schools.

“We are very pleased with the positive response and support all of the families are getting in the communities,” he added. Local representatives have welcomed the new arrivals.

Fancy a trip back in time