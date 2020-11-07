Tipperary share out of funding for sporting organisations

Almost €89,000 has been allocated in funding for sports clubs throughout Tipperary as part of the Local Sports Partnership Small Grant Scheme.

Among the sporting organisations to benefit are: Aherlow GAA (€1,500), Ardfinnan GAA (€1,500), Ballingarry GAA (€1,500), Ballyporeen Handball and Racquetball Club (€1,500), Burncourt Celtic FC (€1,500), Cashel Camogie (€1,500), Cashel New Inn Hockey Club (€650), Cashel Town Football Club (Adults) (€1,100), CJ Kickhams Mullinahone Juvenile GAA Club (€1,500), Clerihan GAA (€1,300), Clonmel Golf Club (€1,500), Clonmel Hockey Club (€1,500), Clonmel Rowing Club (€1,500), Donohill & District Soccer Club (€750), Emly GAA Club (€1,200), Emly Tennis Club (€405), Fethard & District RFC (€1,399), Galteemor Kickboxing Fethard (€ 1,200), Gortnahoe Glengoole GAA (€1,300), Holycross Ballycahill Ladies Gaelic Football (€111), Holycross Ballycahill Ladies Gaelic Football (€1,100), Kilfeacle & District RFC (€1,500), Killenaule GAA Club (€879), Killenaule Moyglass Ladies Soccer (€900), Kingfisher Swimming Club (€1,490), Lattin Lawn Tennis Club (€786), Marlfield Hurling Club (€1,500), Mullinahone LGFA (€955), New Inn/ Rosegreen Basketball Club (€1,400), Newcastle GAA Club (€1,500), Scoil Aonghusa Special Olympics (€1,500), Solohead GAA Club (€1,500), South Tipperary Tigers Special Olympics Club (€1,250), Tipperary Hockey Club (€ 1,495) and Vee Rovers FC (€1,300).

The funding was welcomed by Senator Garret Ahearn and Deputy Michael Lowry. Senator Ahearn said: “This has been an extremely challenging year for the sport sector but support is available.”