Tipperary County Council is urged to act on derelict houses

Tipperary County Council wants to have any house that is derelict brought back into use, senior planner Brian Beck told Nenagh Municipal District Council.

He was responding to comments by Cllr Hughie McGrath that he knew of houses in Nenagh that had been derelict for 20 years.

“We need to look at them and look at where the council’s planning and environment sections cross over,” he said.

Cllr McGrath suggested the compulsory purchase orders may be required to repair some houses.

Cllr John Carroll said that there was a “surplus of derelict structures in rural areas”.