Nenagh Éire Óg response team is there to help during Covid-19

In light of the Government’s decision to move the country back to level 5, the club has re-activated our Covid-19 Community Response Team.

If any member of our community requires support during these difficult times, prescriptions and groceries collected or if we can support you in any way please contact our community covid officer, Bartley Ryan, on 086-735 8359 and a member of our club will be only too delighted to come to your assistance.

Similarly, if any member of our club wants to volunteer to help out please contact Bartley and your name will be added to our response team.

Community lotto: Due to the regulations and guidelines outlined for Level 5 of the national Covid response, we at Nenagh Éire Óg are suspending our weekly lotto until December 7 at the earliest. Thank you to our loyal supporters and Lotto sellers. The health and well-being of our community is foremost in our thoughts at this time.

Tipperary team: Commiserations go to Barry Heffernan, Jake Morris and the Tipperary senior hurlers who were defeated in the opening round of the Munster championship on Sunday by Limerick. Jake scored 1-1 while Barry had a fine game in the backs until having to retire early due to injury.



