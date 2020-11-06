Work progressing on new town park for Newport
An aerial view of the planned town park in Newport
Work is continuing on site at Newport’s new town park where kerbing and bandstand walls are being progressed, Nenagh Municipal District councillors were told at their October meeting.
Treatment of invasive species has taken place. It is anticipated that the playground equipment will be procured before Christmas but installation will be deferred until the New Year.
Meanwhile, V-Plant Construction have been awarded the contract for the conservation works on Newport Courthouse.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on