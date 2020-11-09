Streusel baked apples: the perfect winter warmer

Winter night at home this year means the perfect excuse to whip up some sweet goodies. Foodie duo Russell James Alford and Patrick Hanlon, otherwise known as the Gastro Gays, have come up with the perfect festive goodie that all the family will enjoy!

These Brown Butter Streusel Baked Apples are a fruity delight, with a rich nutty flavour and a sweet crumbly topping. Not to mention this deliciously comforting and simple dessert can be whipped up at a moment’s notice!

Brown Butter Streusel Baked Apples (Serves 6)

120g butter

120g soft dark brown Siúcra sugar

150g flour

1 tbsp cinnamon

A handful (about 100g) pecans, toasted and chopped

A small handful of oats

6 eating apples

Custard, whipped cream, or ice-cream, to serve

* For the streusel, melt the butter slowly in saucepan until it turns foamy, then nutty and golden. Combine all the dry ingredients (sugar, salt, flour, oats, cinnamon) with the chopped toasted pecans and stir in the browned butter with a fork until it comes together into a rocky rubble. Allow to cool, cover and refrigerate if not using immediately as it will firm up further and be easier to scatter.

* Pre-heat the oven to 170ºC and begin by taking an inch or so off the top (stem-side) of each apple, straight across. Then, using a paring knife beginning from the very centre, bore out the core and seeds, being careful not to pierce straight through the apple –– starting with a paring knife and continuing with a sturdy teaspoon may make light work of this. Stop when you get to about 1/2” -1” from the bottom. However much or little you want to remove of the apple is your personal preference, but allow a fairly generously deep and wide area to house the delicious streusel topping.

* Holding the cored apples over the bowl of streusel, take a handful of the topping and fill each apple, allowing a little peak of crunchy rubble to sit comfortably at the top. Assemble the apples in a lipped baking dish and fill the bottom of the dish with about an inch of water from a recently boiled kettle.

* Bake the apples for 30-45 minutes (depending on size and variety) and serve warm from the oven, an apple per person, with your choice of lightly whipped cream, indulgent custard or a scoop of vanilla ice-cream.