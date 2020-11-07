Tipperary farmers advised FRS services are now on Herdwatch app

Today’s farming routinely incorporates technology into its practices. In the last decade, great strides have been made in order to help farmers manage their work and time.

With bigger installations such as GPS units to robotic milking parlours making an impact, it is also smaller installations like a farming app on a smart phone that can be of great benefit to farmers.

Herdwatch is a mobile farm management app that allows farmers to record their compliance requirements on the spot. The app is cloud-based and works fully offline, making it a truly valuable farm tool.

The app is constantly improving and adding new features so farmers can spend less time on farm paperwork and more time on things that really matter to them.

Herdwatch are delighted to announce that Herdwatch members can now order services from FRS Fencing and FRS Farm Relief through the app at the click of a button.

So the next time farmers need FRS Fencing to get some fencing done or needs a relief milker in for the weekend from FRS Farm Relief, all they have to do is send a request direct to their local FRS co-op through the Herdwatch app, anytime, anywhere.

Providing the skills and services, which customers need to manage their farms efficiently, effectively, and successfully; FRS Farm Relief offers general farm work, relief milking, hoof care, calf dehorning and pregnancy scanning among other services.

FRS Farm Relief are committed to providing a top-quality service to farmers with operators selected and trained to the highest standards to meet the needs of farmers.

On the Herdwatch app farmers can also find out more about the FRS Membership Benefit Scheme or let FRS know that they are available to work for FRS.

FRS Fencing provide a contract fencing service and DIY fencing supplies nationwide, offering a supply and erect service of a wide range fencing for the agricultural and equine, residential, industrial and security, sport and recreation, local authorities and public works.

Through the Herdwatch app, farmers can engage the services of FRS Fencing and also apply for fencing work.

Once farmers submit their request, their local FRS Farm Relief or FRS Fencing coordinator will contact them.

This feature is available as part of the basic plan on the newly launched Herdwatch NextGen app.

