Tipperary farming: factories criticised over cuts to beef prices

IFA livestock chairman Brendan Golden has strongly criticised factories for the level of price cuts on cow prices over the past week.

“The cuts of up 20c/kg over the past week in quoted prices is not justified in the market place. While cow prices have come under pressure in some markets, it is not of the level put forward by meat factories and must be rowed back,” he said.

Mr Golden said market conditions were strong for in-spec cattle as the supermarket trade, which has performed strongly for beef throughout the Covid-19 restrictions, builds stocks for the lucrative Christmas trade.

Numbers of in-spec cattle are expected to tighten considerably over the coming weeks.

The anticipated tighter supplies of cattle in the UK should drive positive market conditions for Irish beef in our main export market.

Prices for steers are continuing at €3.60/kg to €3.65/kg with heifers making €3.65/kg to €3.70/kg,

“Factories are anxious to secure in-spec cattle and must close the gap with the UK prices to reflect the market conditions that exist,” said Mr Golden.

“Prices in our main export market are strong and steady at the vat inclusive equivalent of €4.45/kg for R4L steers,” he said.