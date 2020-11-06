BREAKING: A man in his early thirties has passed away after he was discovered at the GAA sportsfield in Clonmel

A man in his early thirties has died after he was discovered in the GAA sportsfield in Clonmel on Thursday night.

Ambulance and a fire brigade crew were called to the scene at about 10.30pm on Thursday night.They found a man who was removed to the nearby South Tipperary General Hospital. The man, believed to be a local man, later died.

His body was removed to Waterford Regional Hospital on Friday morning for a post mortem to be carried out.

Gardai are investigating the matter.