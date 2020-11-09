Burncourt 2020 Virtual Festival Launch on Saturday evening next

This Saturday, November 14 sees the launch of the two part series of our Burncourt 2020 digital project. This project has been devised by Burncourt Community Council and is in lieu of our traditional festival calendar. We wanted to showcase our community and wonderful village at a time when we’ve spent so many days and hours apart.

Each episode highlights footage of our environs and captures the spirit of our community and its history.

We would like to take this opportunity to acknowledge the Creative Ireland Community Grant, administered by Tipperary Co Co to whom we are extremely grateful. This project would not be possible without their support.

Episode 1: The Everards and Burncourt Drama Group takes place at the ruins of Burncourt Castle. Spectacular drone footage of the ruins is accompanied by a special message from Mr. Richard Everard from the Netherlands, descendant of the original builders of the Castle with rousing choruses and reflective ballads from Burncourt Drama Group.

Episode 2: celebrates the people, talents and glorious vistas of our community.

Nora Quirke, the community's oldest citizen, provides a lovely interesting interview for the Burncourt Virtual Festival.

Our interview tonight is with Nora Quirke who at 95 is the oldest person in the community.

Nora has lived in Hillview for a number of years , always has a welcome for those she meets and has endeared herself to so many. Kindness and consideration is very evident in the way she is looked after by her neighbours and carers. Her interviewer today is Thomas Quirke.

Though I am not aware of saints among us, we are all aware that a legend lives among us.

Renowned accordion and melodeon player Bobby Gardiner has lived in Burncourt for over fifty years .

As Patrick Kavanagh said – “The melodeon - can’t he make it talk” Bobby, Anne , Kelly, Fiodhna and Lynda have been amazing friends to Burncourt, ready to pick up the musical instruments and play at whatever event.

Enjoy this musical journey with Bobby, Ann, Lynda, Tom and Luisne Murphy.

Follow us on Burncourt Community Council Facebook page and Mountain Lodge Facebook page to access our YouTube page to tune in. Join us from 7pm, tuning in via YouTube.

Each episode will remain online for later viewing also.