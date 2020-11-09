Tipperary Jigsaw obstacles have been overcome, says Deputy Michael Lowry

All obstacles to the roll out of a Jigsaw programme for Tipperary have been overcome, according to Deputy Michael Lowry.

The Jigsaw programme is a very welcome development at a time when we have a surge in mental health issues. This is a vital service for young, vulnerable people in Tipperary, he said.

Deputy Lowry said that funding was in place for the entire programme.

A suitable property in Thurles has been confirmed by both parties to the agreement. A 10-year legal lease with an option to extend is with Solicitors for registration, said the Independent TD.

He said that the new location met all the established criteria for a Jigsaw base. The office/ consultation rooms was ideally located, was easily accessed, had privacy and parking.

The building will be modified internally to facilitate Jigsaw’s preferred design and layout. This work will be tendered.

While this work is under way the recruitment process will commence for staffing of the unit.

There will be seven permanent posts created. These jobs will be advertised immediately. The team will include a lead manager, a psychologist, mental health nurse, occupational therapist, social worker, administrators.

As soon as positions were filled, induction and training will be completed, in tandem with the refurbishment of the building, he said.

It is expected that the service will be operational in early March 2021.

“I complement the many groups and individuals who worked tirelessly to make it possible. I am glad that at long last the Jigsaw programme is becoming a reality,” said Deputy Lowry.

Jigsaw provides free mental health support and advice to young people aged 12 to 25 years old, and parents or concerned adults who live in the Republic of Ireland.

They can be contacted at Jigsaw support line is now up and running on Freefone 1800 JIGSAW (544 729); text, 086-180 3880, or email help@jigsaw.ie