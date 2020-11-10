Tipperary schools called on to support Christmas Jumper Day for sick children

National Christmas Jumper Day is back this year on Friday, December 11 2020 and Irish rugby legend Rob Kearney has once again lent his support to Children's Health Foundation Crumlin (formerly CMRF Crumlin) to help raise vital funds for CHI at Crumlin and the National Children’s Research Centre (NCRC).

It launches across Ireland from November, and aims to raise vital funds to support some of Ireland’s sickest children.

Rob, who is a Children's Health Foundation Crumlin Ambassador, is encouraging people all over Co. Tipperary to sign up to take part in this year’s National Christmas Jumper Day and make it the biggest yet.

National Christmas Jumper Day, supporting sick children in CHI at Crumlin, is the perfect way to safely mark the start of the festive season and celebrate the spirit of Christmas together. It is so simple and easy to do, it doesn’t matter where you are - everybody can join in. All you need to do is to put on your most Christmas-y of Christmas jumpers – or make your own - and let the fun begin. You’ll find some great suggestions for activities in the National Christmas Jumper Day Goodie Pack and online at christmasjumperday.cmrf.org.

Denise Fitzgerald, Chief Executive of Children’s Health Foundation says, “Christmas is coming and so is one of the most enjoyable and powerful days of the year. National Christmas Jumper Day is your chance to put on your favourite Christmas jumpers and do something really extraordinary for some of Ireland’s sickest children.”

She says, “Every minute of every day, sick children are being cared for by the expert teams in CHI at Crumlin and, more than ever, we need to raise vital funds to support their urgent and life-saving work. That’s why this Christmas, we are asking you to get involved and don your festive jumpers in support of sick children in Crumlin and help raise vital funds. There are so many ways to get involved, from holding a Christmas Jumper Day in your school or club or virtually with friends. The funds raised will be put to work where they are needed most in CHI at Crumlin and to support ground-breaking research in the NCRC. Remember Christmas starts when you put on the jumper! Please, join the fun and help us give every sick child every chance.”

“National Christmas Jumper Day is a great way to support sick children in Crumlin hospital.” Rob Kearney said, “Over 150,000 children go through the doors of CHI at Crumlin every year. Children's Health Foundation Crumlin has helped families in most communities across Ireland, and I’m really proud to support this campaign. Hopefully I can encourage as many of you as possible to raise vital funds for sick children. Childhood illness takes too many precious moments of laughter, play and happiness. Christmas should be a special time for them no matter where they are. I’m calling on everyone across Ireland to join me, and host a Christmas Jumper Day, so that we can create some magical memories for sick children this Christmas.”

Children's Health Foundation Crumlin is encouraging people taking part in National Christmas Jumper Day to share photos on social media and to tag @cmrf_crumlin using the hashtags #ChristmasJumperDay and #WhateverItTakes.

National Christmas Jumper Day packs will be sent out to anyone signing up to take part. Visit christmasjumperday.cmrf.org or email Sinead Nolan on christmasjumperday@cmrf.org to get involved and get your National Christmas Jumper Day pack.