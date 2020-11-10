Sinn Fein road rage: 3,247 Tipperary L drivers are waiting on tests

Tipperary TD Martin Browne has called for Minister Eamon Ryan to take decisive action to tackle the massive driving test backlog.

There are 3,247 learner drivers waiting for a test in Tipperary’s testing centre, he revealed.

The Sinn Féin TD's comments come as the Road Safety Authority (RSA) confirmed to the party that there are now over 90,000 people waiting across the state.



“The RSA has confirmed to me that there are now 93,791 people waiting for a driving test, with some constituents telling me they will be forced to wait well into 2021 for a test date.

“This issue has been deteriorating all year. Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan has failed to take decisive action to tackle the growing backlog. In fact, the number of people waiting for a test has increased by 70% since June of this year," he said.

Deputy Browne said that with public transport down to 25% capacity and sharing of lifts now not feasible due to Covid, this was causing massive problems for people who needed a licence to get to work.

“It’s a huge issue for people in rural Ireland, where public transport simply isn’t an option. The problem is particularly bad in our own county, with 3,247 learner drivers waiting for a test in Tipperary’s testing centre," he said

Deputy Browne said that in addition, the driver theory test had been suspended until early December, causing further delays for those needing to learn to drive.

“There is a clear need for additional driving instructors and testers. Likewise, longer opening hours and weekend tests would go some way to address the lengthening backlog. The Minister needs to urgently consult with instructors, testers and their unions to find a way forward to accelerate the number of tests that can be carried out safely over the coming months," he said.