Gardaí in Clonmel appeal to dog owners to act responsibly

Gardaí in Clonmel have appealed to owners of dogs that are on the restricted breeds list to act responsibly.

The appeal was made following an incident on the Cashel Road in the town on Sunday evening at approximately 10pm.

A woman in her forties was bitten by a dog on the restricted breeds list.

A garda spokesperson said the woman received non-life threatening injuries and stated that an investigation was on-going.

Sergeant Margaret Kelly told The Nationalist that they would like dog owners to act responsibly.

“The dogs on the restricted breeds list must be kept on a short strong lead by a person over 16 years who is capable of controlling them. The dog must be muzzled whenever they are in a public place and the dog must wear a collar bearing the name and address of their owner at all times,” said Sergeant Kelly.

“We want to remind dog owners to act responsibly and to warn them that non- compliance with the law could result in prosecution,” said Sergeant Kelly.

The list of dogs on the restricted breeds list include - American pit bull terrier, English bull terrier, Staffordshire bull terrier, bull mastif, doberman pinscher, German shepherd, Rhodesian ridgeback, rottweiler, Japanese akita, Japanese tosa and a bandog.