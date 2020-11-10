Gardaí in Clonmel investigate thefts from four cars

Gardai in Clonmel are  investigating thefts from unlocked cars in Willow Close and Willow Park over the weekend. A small amount of coins, sunglasses and prescription glasses were taken.
Gardai have appealed to anybody in the Willow park area that saw anything to contact them  at 052 6177640and have reminded car owners to secure their cars when exiting them.