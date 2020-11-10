Welcome funding announced for sports clubs in south Tipperary
SPORTS GRANTS
Fethard Rugby Club were among the many clubs in south Tipperary who have recently received good news about a grant.
Sports Ireland Funding
Following this week’s Sports Ireland Funding the following local clubs have been successful in their applications.
This funding is most welcome given the limited fundraising opportunities for clubs this year due to Covid-19 restrictions.
C.J.Kickhams Mullinahone Juvenile GAA Club will receive €1,500 while Mullinahone LGFA will receive. €955.
There were also grants for Ballingarry GAA, Fethard and District RFC, Slieveardagh, Kick Boxing, Fethard/ Killenaule/Moyglass Ladies Soccer and Killenaule GAA.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on