Welcome funding announced for sports clubs in south Tipperary

Sports Ireland Funding

Following this week’s Sports Ireland Funding the following local clubs have been successful in their applications.

This funding is most welcome given the limited fundraising opportunities for clubs this year due to Covid-19 restrictions.

C.J.Kickhams Mullinahone Juvenile GAA Club will receive €1,500 while Mullinahone LGFA will receive. €955.

There were also grants for Ballingarry GAA, Fethard and District RFC, Slieveardagh, Kick Boxing, Fethard/ Killenaule/Moyglass Ladies Soccer and Killenaule GAA.