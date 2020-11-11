Tipperary couple's fundraising drive for Templederry's Alannah is just a piece of cake

A fundraising drive for a young Tipperary woman suffering from a life-threatening brain tumour was just a piece of cake to one Nenagh couple.

enagh B&B owners Tom and Tricia McKeogh, who run Willowbrook B&B, heard about Templederry woman Alannah Sheehan’s battle with being diagnosed with a Grade 4 cancerous brain tumor, also know as Glioblastoma Multiforme. and decided to help out by baking roulades which they then sold.

The plan was to bake 60 roulades and sell them over two weekends at €20 each.

However as the orders came in, they decided to keep baking - and ended up raising €2,205 which they presented in person to Alannah along with a card signed by all those who bought a roulade.

“Tom and I baked 90 meringue roulades, with the help of our fruit choppers Sarah and Siobhain. The two weekends were crazy busy but so rewarding meeting everyone when collecting the roulades. People shared stories of how they knew Alannah, we spoke with young adults we knew as children, we got a few minutes with neighbours, friends old and new while experiencing first hand the kindness and generosity of people. Covid thankfully hasn't changed the Irish, we are very supportive of each other,” said Tricia.

Visit worth_fighting4 on Instagram for details on Alannah’s story or log on to her GoFundMe page.