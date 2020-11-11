World Handicap System now in place at all golf clubs in County Tipperary

NEW HANDICAPS IN ALL GOLF CLUBS

Last Tuesday all golfers’ handicaps changed to the new WHS handicap. Players should now be able to access their handicap index on golfireland.ie. When we return to golf members will see conversion tables which calculate a player’s handicap index into a course handicap for each course. All issues with WHS will be dealt with in plenty of time before qualifying competitions return in springtime.

NEWS FROM CLONMEL GOLF CLUB

Course Remains Closed

Under the current COVID 19 restrictions all golf courses must remain closed. The date that the Level 5 restrictions are due to be eased is December 1. We are all hoping that the current improvement in COVID figures continue in the right direction and that we will be all back playing golf from this date. In the meantime, work continues on course maintenance and other necessary work.

Men’s AGM

The Men’s AGM goes ahead on Tuesday, November 17 via Zoom. Notice has been sent to members and members are reminded that the closing date for receipt of motions or nominations is November 10. All members will receive a copy of the nominations and motions in the coming days.

Fixtures

On a proposed return to golf on December 1 the annual Christmas Hamper will get underway. This competition will run until Friday 18 with one interruption.

On Saturday December 5 the delayed Pavilion Cup will take place. This is the final POY event of the year. The committee will attempt to run the Pavilion Cup on this date.

If for any reason it is not possible to run the event on this date, then the POY will be closed and the current standings will stand.

New members 2020

Join Clonmel Golf Club now as a fully paid up member up to December 31, 2020 or 31 December 2021 – rates available on request. Free trial round available prior to joining, by prior arrangement. This offer is open to new members and past members who have not renewed their membership within the last 5 years. GUI & ILGU fees not included. Terms and conditions apply so for details contact Aine at the office on 052-6124050 or download an application form from our website www.clonmel golfclub.com.

Ladies AGM

The Ladies AGM took place on Tuesday last, November 10, 2020 by Zoom.

NEWS FROM TIPPERARY GOLF CLUB

Unequalled benefits

They say, “you never miss the water ‘til the well runs dry” and those who regularly play golf, know only too well, the importance of that phrase as it applies to their lack of participation in this great game.

It’s not all about prize-winning, but more importantly just our acknowledging and savouring the wonderful benefits that the game of golf has to offer. First and foremost, one of the principal rewarding aspects is the physical exercise that it generates, and for some of us this form of activity, simple as it seems, might be the only healthy bodily movement we partake in on a weekly basis.

Completing a round of golf on most courses, will necessitate expending approx ... four and a half hours in a scenic location, enjoying fresh air, nature, and friendship while interacting with like-minded people. All this, while continuously walking a distance of at least twelve kilometres. Without doubt, the benefits are an unequalled antidote for stress, depression and loneliness, so we hope and pray, as we keep on trying to do the right-thing, that life will return to normality.

Gentlemen’s AGM 2020

Preparations are already underway to devise a system for holding the AGM in these unprecedented times which will be compliant with the COVID-19 regulations. All members will be informed accordingly shortly when details have been finalised.