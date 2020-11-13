Tributes paid to young Clonmel man after his tragic passing

A family has been left heartbroken and a community stunned by the sudden death of a young man in Tipperary.

Conor Moroney, aged in his early 30s, died tragically last Thursday evening at South Tipperary General Hospital.

Conor of Caherclough, Lisronagh, passed away last Thursday evening surrounded by his family.

Tributes have been paid locally to the “quiet young man” who was always “happy going around and he got on well with everybody”.

WELL-KNOWN

A spokesperson for Clonmel Commercials said: “The club sends its sympathies to the family and friends of Conor Moroney who has passed away. The Moroneys have a long association with our club.

“Conor’s father Séamus is a former committee member, coach and player and Conor himself played with the club underage.

“We were all very sad to hear of his passing.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

Conor was the only son of Séamus and Noreen Moroney and he had three sisters Lisa, Róisín and Ciara.

Cllr Pat English said the town was stunned by the tragic passing of Conor.

“Two well-known Clonmel families were devastated by the loss.

“The Moroneys were from the Old Bridge and the Flynns from Dillon Street,” said Cllr English.

“It was an awful tragedy, very sad that such a likeable man was taken at such a young age,” said Cllr English.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to his parents Seamus and Noreen and his three sisters,” the local representative added.

“Conor was a quiet young man, he was always happy going around and he got on well with everybody,” said Cllr English.

A private funeral Mass was held in Ss Peter & Paul’s Church on Tuesday.

Burial took place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Conor passed away at South Tipperary General Hospital after he had been removed from the nearby GAA sportsfield.

Ambulance, fire brigade and gardaí attended at the sportsfield at about 10pm on Thursday evening.