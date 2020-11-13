Appeal made to public to engage with planning process for new Clonmel garda station

After almost 30 years of waiting, the first visible signs of the long-awaited new garda station for Clonmel are emerging.

Plans for the impressive two, three and four storey new station have been put on display in Clonmel by the Office of Public Works.

Members of the public are being asked to engage with the public consultation process for the proposed Garda District Headquarters for Clonmel.

The plans for the station will be available for viewing up to Wednesday, November 25. Members of the public are being encouraged to look at the plans and to make submissions and observations.

“Thankfully, now we are at the stage where the members in Clonmel and the public can see the images of the new headquarters,” said Superintendent of Clonmel Garda District, Willie Leahy.



Supt Leahy said that nobody disputed the fact that for a long time a new station was urgently required in the town.

“The plans are very impressive. We all know there is a significant need for a new station to provide the members with a good working environment and the public with a modern facility in which to conduct their business,” said Supt Leahy.

PRIME LOCATION

Supt Leahy said the delivery of the new station would have a massive positive affect on the morale of the members serving in Clonmel and would give the people of the town a facility they needed and deserved.

“The new station is in a prime location, it will be the anchor building in the redevelopment of the Kickham Barracks. All of the members are delighted we have reached this stage where we can physically see the plans for the new station,” he said.

Supt Leahy paid tribute to all of his predecessors in Clonmel over a long number of years for their input into the project. “A lot of work was done over a long number of years to keep the pressure up and to move the project along. I have continued that work and will continue to work to progress the project with Chief Superintendent (of the Tipperary Division) Derek Smart,” said Supt Leahy.



“We would like to see people come forward to look at the plans.

“It is a very important development for the town and the people of Clonmel and the surrounding area should have an input. The new station will be part of the town and will be there to serve the town and we would be happy to see as many people as possible engage with the process,” said Sergeant Margaret Kelly.

The plans can be viewed by appointment only by ringing Clonmel Garda Station at 052 617 7640.

OPW FILES

The OPW files can be viewed from 9.30am to 12.30pm and 2.30pm to 5pm from Monday to Friday up to Wednesday, November 25.

Cllr Richie Molloy expressed his delight that at long last the plans for a new garda station in Clonmel are progressing.

“I have been calling for a new station for years.

The current station in Clonmel is not fit for purpose and it has been a tribute to our local gardaí that they have put up with such poor working conditions for so long. It has also been very difficult for the people of Clonmel as the public office in Clonmel is certainly not fit for purpose in this day and age ,” said Cllr Molloy.

