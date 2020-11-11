Tipperary TD welcomes funding for Gortnahoe National School

Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill Jackie Cahill has confirmed that Gortnahoe N.S. will receive €301,000 in funding under the Department of Education’s Emergency Works Scheme.

The successful application will allow for much needed access works to be completed on the school, so that it is accessible to all students.

These works will allow for wheelchair access to parts of the school, through door widening and bathroom works. Deputy Cahill thanked Fianna Fáil Minister Norma Foley for working with him in relation to this project and congratulated the school management on their successful application.

“I am delighted to hear from Minister Foley this morning that she has approved funding for Gortnahoe National School under the Emergency Works Scheme. The allocation of over €300,000 will allow for much needed access works to be carried out on the school. The widening of doorways, development of an accessible bathroom and installation of ramps will ensure that this educational environment is accessible to all students. This is something I very much welcome”, he said.

“I would like to thank Minister Foley and her staff for working with me in relation to this application. I would also like to congratulate the principal David O’Dwyer and the school management on a successful application. This level of funding again proves Fianna Fáil’s proud commitment to investing in the education of our future generations.” Deputy Cahill concluded.