Appeal made to walkers in Scarragh wood s near Cahir to be litter aware

The successful looped walks in Scarragh Woods have been used for years even as far back as the Milling era but have their pitfalls like any other popular amenity of this kind. It is unfortunate that it has come to our attention recently that visitors to the woods are leaving litter and personal items behind and for those using the woods regularly it’s not a nice sight to see. Many families visit the woods and some personal items discarded in the car park are unsightly to say the least.

The Scarragh looped walks are a great asset to have on our doorstep and there is a choice of three trails to choose from. The green walk is approximately 3.7km and is a moderate enough loop that is very achievable to most levels of fitness. The blue walk is approximately 4.7km and after an early climb it’s also a nice walk with some views of the town in many points along the way. The red path heads out along the blue trail before taking you out onto the ridge where views of Slievenamon, the Comeraghs, Knockmaoldowns and the Galtees are all visible. The early climbs are well worth it and the 6.7km trek will take about one hour and 30 minutes at a leisurely pace.

A reminder to all that on the way into the woods the road is narrow and road users should be mindful of residents and children using the road. While the road is marked as 80km it is not suitable for anything like it and caution is needed.

This is a fabulous facility and while the Swiss walk is closed for renovations it is getting plenty of extra use. Please respect the other road users as the road is narrow and please take home your rubbish.