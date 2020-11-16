Cahir Covid team are on call to assist community

Cahir Covid Team

Do you have an elderly neighbour or someone living on their own that might benefit from a visit from the community police? The Cahir Covid Team remains in place to help in these current times and you can ring Cahir Garda station on 052-7445630 with an eircode and the Team will take it from there. Cahir Covid and Cahir Community Policing will assist in the event of a much needed delivery or any assistance. Meanwhile we are advised to continue to wash hands, wear masks in shops and social distance to flatten the curve. Please limit your contacts during these coming weeks and remember to look for assistance if in trouble.

A reminder that the Inch Field has been reserved for vulnerable and older persons from 9-10am daily and Mass and Holy Communion can be received in the church car park at 10.30am midweek.