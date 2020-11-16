Vincent's shop in Cahir is open for click and collect

Vincent’s Shop Cahir

Due to the Covid-19 restrictions the Vincent’s shop in Cahir is closed. However they are delighted to announce that they are operating a Click and Collect service at Vincent’s.

They will be using their Facebook page to advertise items for sale. If you would like to buy items please send a PM to their page with your contact number and a snap of the item and they will arrange a time for you to collect the following morning/afternoon. You will be assisted at the door with your items that are ready for collection. Payment by card or exact cash would be a great help at this time.

Donations: Vincent’s Shop would like to inform everyone that they are still accepting any donations from 10am - 12pm Tuesday - Friday. Please do not leave donations outside the shop outside of those hours