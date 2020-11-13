Tipperary farming: IFA members can vote using postal ballots

The national council of the IFA has voted to allow postal ballots for the election of officers at national and county level.

The deadline for branch agms has been extended by four months to July 2021, to allow branches the maximum flexibility to hold their meetings into the spring and summer months.

“Our ambition is to hold all elections for county representatives on national committees that fall due between now and Christmas. Already this year, both the chairman of the Liquid Milk Committee, Keith O’Boyle, and the vice-chairman of the Livestock Committee, Declan Hanrahan, were elected by a postal ballot,” said Martin Stepleton, national treasurer and returning officer.