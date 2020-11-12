Sod turned on multi million euro sport and recreation development in Fethard

Construction of a new 23-acre sport, health & wellness campus in Fethard was marked today (Thursday 12) at a sod turning ceremony. The new multi-million-euro facility, Fethard Town Park, received the support of Tipperary County Council, Coolmore, the Archdiocese of Cashel & Emly and the local community.

The new facility will provide a shared multi-use community campus with all-weather and grass playing fields, walkway, sensory garden, dressing rooms, gym, café, open parkland and community parking.

John & Susan Magnier of the Fethard based thoroughbred racehorse breeding operation, Coolmore, have been instrumental in getting the project off the ground. Speaking onsite at Fethard Town Park today, John Magnier commented ‘Our support for Fethard Town Park is part of a broader commitment to the local area and the local people to deliver a legacy for future generations. This pivotal piece of infrastructure, will not only support the health and wellbeing needs of the local community, but provide exceptional facilities for the wider region.”

With a specific focus on health & wellbeing, Fethard Town Park marks the first project to receive funding under the Rural Regeneration Development Fund to commence construction in Co. Tipperary. The €2.6m commitment by Government shows the positive impact Project Ireland 2040 is having on rural regeneration across the country

Joe MacGrath, Chief Executive, Tipperary County Council today welcomed the construction start of Fethard Town Park stating ‘Today’s sod turning is yet another example of Project Ireland 2040 in action. This facility has been many years in the making, but now it is finally being delivered. The new facility in Fethard Town Park will not only improve health and wellbeing of the community, it will also attract new residents, visitors and business investment to the area which is good news for locals and for the region.’ Mr. MacGrath said that ‘this project would not have been possible had it not been for the strong vision, support and commitment of the Magnier Family’.

The first phase of work to be commenced is the development of a new full-size floodlit playing pitch, with contractor, Tony Patterson Sportsgrounds Ltd., having been appointed to carry out the work on the site.

The initial design concept was completed by Clonmel based designers, Kenneth Hennessy Architects, in conjunction with extensive community engagement. Supporting a commitment to environmental sustainability, the design of the facility is a Nearly Zero Energy Building with LED lighting, motion sensor lighting, double-glazing and insulation in addition to the planting of over 10,000 trees and shrubs on site.

Fethard Town Park is due for completion by end 2021