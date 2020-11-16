Tipperary's RNLI rescue service to feature on BBC TV's Saving Lives at Sea

The volunteer lifeboat crew at Lough Derg RNLI will be taking to the small screen again on Tuesday November 17, at 8pm, as they feature in the seventh episode of the BBC TV series Saving Lives at Sea.

Real life rescue footage captured on their helmet cameras gives a frontline view of how the charity’s lifesavers risk their own lives as they go to the aid of those in danger at sea and strive to save every one.

“It’s great that with the Saving Lives at Sea programme our supporters can see what we do out on a shout - and from the comfort of their own home too. This year the pandemic has presented RNLI volunteers with additional challenges, but we’ve continued to maintain a 24/7 search and rescue service,” said Owen Cavanagh, helm of the Lough Derg crew featured in the episode.

Due to Covid-19, fundraising events had been cancelled, with a drop in charitable income for the lifeboat service, he said.