Our Lady's Templemore class of 2020 honoured at school awards night

On September 25, Our Lady’s Templemore formally bid farewell to the class of 2020. We also had the opportunity to award our sixth years with the student awards for 2020.

Colm Lawlor received the Spirit of Edmund Rice award. Colm made a positive contribution to school life at Our Lady’s. Colm contributed both academically and musically during his time at the school.

Megan Delaney received the Sr Catherine McCauley award. Megan had exemplified the characteristics of Catherine McCauley by both word and example.

Megan Delaney receiving the Sr Catherine McCauley award

Coleen Giles received the CEIST award. Coleen was a student of Our Lady’s who best embodied the CEIST charter values, showing respect for every person while also promoting the spiritual and human development in the school.

Chantelle McInerney received the Leaving Certificate Applied award. Chantelle reflected the positive achievement that one can attain in LCA namely maturity, skills for the workplace, attendance and positive attitude to school life.

We would like to congratulate the class of 2020 on their contribution and achievements they made during their time in Our Lady’s Templemore Secondary School. We also wish them well in their future endeavours.