Nenagh mourns the death of 'Mamma' Malizia

Tributes have been pouring in following the death of one of Nenagh's great business people and characters, Guiseppina Malizia.

Mrs Malizia was better known to thousands of customers over the years as "Mamma", after the fast food restaurant and pizzeria, Mamma's, that she and her beloved husband, Domenico, ran on Pearse Street, with members of her family.

In a moving tribute to Guiseppina, her son Fabrizio posted on Facebook: "My mother had long battle and long illness with motor norine disease but unfortunately she has passed now to the other side. It is the worst illness I've ever seeing in my life and what my courageous mother went through I just don't have any words to describe the pain what she went through. My mother is the most bravest woman in the world and gave our family everything we desired. But now that tears come down our families eyes for days we must face ahead. Mam I just wanna say I love you so much and can't wait for day I see you in haven again Mamma."

Cllr Seamus Morris, cathaoirleach of Nenagh MDC, said: "RIP to Mamma. Truly part of Nenagh's folklore. She had to listen to some tall tales in her day as she served us all when on the way home from a few beverages. My deepest condolences to the Malizia family.

Martin Donnellan posted: "Very sad to hear the news of Mamma's passing, always very good to myself she, Chief and family were down the years and always were huge help and sponsors towards the many events I asked them to contribute towards Nenagh Afc, my thoughts and prayers are with Fabrizio, Emilia, Francesca, Raffeala and all their family, may Mamma rest in peace and I'm sure her beloved Dominic will greet her at the gates of Heaven, thanks for everything Mamma from myself and family plus all the many players and members from Nenagh Afc you gladly supported down through the years

Guissepina Malizia, (nee Iannelli), Fast Food Pearse St, Rathnaleen, and late of Italy, Nenagh, Tipperary, predeceased by her beloved husband Domenico, daughter Rita and son Raffaelle.

Deeply regretted by her cherished family Raffeala, Francesca, Emilia and Fabrizio. Grandchildren, sisters Scholastica and Irene, brothers Sabatino, Aldo and Alfred. Son in law Vittorio. Extended family relatives neighbours and friends. May Guiseppina Rest In Peace.

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings a private family Funeral Mass will take place this Sunday at 12 o'clock in St. Mary's of the Rosary Church, Nenagh followed by burial in Lisboney New Cemetery.

We suggest using the online condolence page below as an option to offer your sympathies to the family. Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony via the Livestream service on nenaghparish.ie or on Radio at 106.2 Fm.

Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at the time. Donations in lieu of flowers to Irish Motor Neuron Disease Association (IMNDA).