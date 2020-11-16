Senator Garret Ahearn welcomes progress made on Fethard sport and recreation campus

CONSTRUCTION TO START ON FETHARD TOWN PARK HEALTH & WELLNESS CAMPUS



Senator Garret Ahearn has welcomed the start of construction of a new 23-acre sport, health & wellness campus in Fethard, Co. Tipperary which was marked today at a sod turning ceremony. The new multi-million-euro facility, Fethard Town Park, received the support of Tipperary County Council, Coolmore, the Archdiocese of Cashel & Emly and the local community.

Senator Ahearn said “Fethard Town Park will be a world-class facility providing a much-needed resource for the people of Fethard and wider region The new facility will provide a shared multi-use community campus with all-weather and grass playing fields, walkway, sensory garden, dressing rooms, gym, café, open parkland and community parking.”

Senator Garret Ahearn said “Having been involved and seen first-hand the commitment and ambition of the development group, stakeholders and the local community, Fethard Town Park has the potential to be a transformative project. I want to thank the project partners who made this happen. Tipperary County Council, Coolmore Ireland & the Cashel & Emly Diocese. But most importantly, I want to acknowledge the phenomenal community support received throughout the area with so many organisations and groups involved. Thank you to Holy Trinity N.S, Patrician Presentation School, Fethard Community Playschool, Fethard GAA, Fethard RFC, Tipperary Sports Partnership, Fethard Scout Group, Fethard Community Council, Youth Work Ireland, Local GP’s, Fethard Day Care Centre, St. Bernard’s Group Homes, Ribworld, Fethard Equine Hospital and all local small/medium business, CARA, Jigsaw, IWA, Sport Ireland & Healthy Ireland.

The first phase of work to be commenced is the development of a new full-size floodlit playing pitch, with contractor, Tony Patterson Sportsgrounds Ltd., having been appointed to carry out the work on the site.

The initial design concept was completed by Clonmel based designers, Kenneth Hennessy Architects, in conjunction with extensive community engagement. Supporting a commitment to environmental sustainability, the design of the facility is a Nearly Zero Energy Building with LED lighting, motion sensor lighting, double-glazing and insulation in addition to the planting of over 10,000 trees and shrubs on site.

Fethard Town Park is due for completion by end 2021.

Sod turned on multi million euro sport and recreation campus