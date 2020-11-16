Deputy Michael Lowry welcomes start of construction of Fethard Town Park

Deputy Michael Lowry has welcomed the progress made on the Fethard Town Park project.

The first sod was turned on the site that will become the much anticipated Fethard Town Park last Thursday. Speaking at the event, Deputy Michael Lowry said that this huge and extensive project is now up and running, contractors have been appointed and everything is ready to go.

This widely welcomed project received a total of €2,600,000 in funding through the Rural Regeneration and Development Fund some years ago and these monies assisted making the wish for Fethard Town Park and Community Hub a reality.

The project will have a specific focus on health and well-being and will provide community facilities and state of the art recreation amenities for Fethard and the surrounding Communities.

Coolmore Stud, Tipperary County Council and the Diocese of Cashel and Emily donated land to the project, making the ambitious project a truly local community partnership approach, while Coolmore also made a generous and significant financial contribution to the project.