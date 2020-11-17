Prestigious award for Clonmel man on his contribution to architecture

A Clonmel man has won a prestigious award for his contribution to architecture.

Kenneth Kinsella from Gortmalogue, and is now based in London, went to Mary’s school and the Technical school in Clonmel.

Kenneth was listed on the Royal Institute of British Architects (RIBA) 2021 RIBA Honorary Fellowships.

He is a Director of Capital Projects at the London School of Economics and

has contributed to the world of architecture through the procurement, construction and promotion of world class buildings.

An exemplar client and champion of good architecture and urban design, he recognises the value of investment in architecture at all stages of the project, from Design Competition through to Project Completion.

The legacy of his commitment is demonstrated by the substantial regeneration of LSE, contributing to the creation of a new ‘Educational Quarter’ for London, which help attract and inspire high calibre students, staff and researchers.

Kenneth Kinsella works at the London School of Economics and Political Sciences as the Director of Capital Develop within the Estates Division. Kenneth started his career in 1989 with Lewis & Hickey

Architects and with two other universities: Queen Mary University (QMUL) from 1993 to 2005 and as the Head of Projects at the University of East London (UEL) from 2005 to 2008.

Notable achievements are the completion of a student village with Feilden Clegg Bradley Studios, New Academic Building with Grimshaw Architects, the O’Donnell + Tuomey shortlisted 2014 RIBA Stirling Prize Saw Swee Hock Student Centre, the 2018 Centre Buildings with Rogers Stirk Harbour+Partners and the £145m Marshall Building with Grafton Architects.

In 2016 Kenneth became the inaugural Chair of the Capital Group within AUDE (Association of University Directors of Estates) covering the whole of the UK.