Tipperary library service to host a free online webinar on autism awareness

Tipperary County Council Library Service will present a free online talk on autism awareness and understanding on Wednesday November 25 at 6.30pm.

The Library Service welcomes Deputy Chief Executive Officer of AsIAm Fiona Ferris to give an online talk for the public as part of the Healthy Ireland at Your Library Initiative.

AsIAm is Ireland’s national autism charity. They are a staff which work tirelessly to create a society in which every autistic person is empowered to reach their full potential and participate fully in society.



AUTISTIC FRIENDLY

Their aim is to make Ireland the world’s most autistic-friendly country in the world.

Fiona Ferris joined AsIaM in 2017 coming from a background of early education management charity.

Fiona wishes to contribute her own experiences of being autistic and a parent to a child on the spectrum, to help others understand things from an autistic perspective.

The talk will cover the following topics-

⦁ What is autism?, communication, sensory processing, social interaction and imagination.



REGISTER

To register for this free event log onto: www.eventbrite.ie